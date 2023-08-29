Continuing Rahmah legacy vital for nation’s progress

MALAYSIA is currently at a crossroads, where the preservation of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub’s Rahmah legacy is pivotal in determining the course of our nation’s economic trajectory.

As the nation mourns the loss of this visionary leader, the question that arises is will his legacy be continued.

Discontinuing such an initiative would have adverse consequences, undermining Malaysia’s broader economic goals and depriving many low-income families of basic necessities.

The responsibility for ensuring the continuity of this initiative and selecting a capable successor falls upon the rakyat and the leadership of Malaysia.

The appointed person will wield the power to either propel or halt this legacy. The question that the rakyat and our leaders must grapple with is: What future do we envision for Malaysia, and who embodies the values and vision to guide us there?

We must be vigilant in assessing potential candidates for this role by conducting thorough research and examining candidates’ track records, ideologies and proposed strategies in continuing the Rahmah initiatives.

The chosen successor must possess the capacity to navigate our country’s evolving landscape, from technological advancements to economic shifts, while preserving the core values of compassion and social justice behind the Rahmah ideology.

Transparency in the implementation of the Rahmah programmes is vital to help build the people’s trust and support.

The successor must prioritise improving delivery methods and streamlining cooperation with retail industry players.

Adopting technology can increase supply chain efficiency and reduce operational costs while making essential items even more accessible.

Furthermore, the initiative can be strengthened by leveraging data-driven insights to refine targetting strategies, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most while minimising wastage.

It is important to improve the initiative’s messaging, communication and awareness efforts. In this rapidly evolving digital era, embracing technology is crucial for expanding the impact of the Rahmah initiatives.

Digital platforms can enable beneficiaries to access information and services more easily, thus creating opportunities for financial inclusion.

To effectively reach low-income households in rural areas or those with limited access to the internet and phones, utilising community centres, local gatherings and organising mobile outreach campaigns in villages can bridge the gap and ensure that the B40 population is well informed about the available products and services.

Nurturing this legacy is not just a tribute to his memory but also an investment in Malaysia’s future economic growth and social progress.

Rahmah was built upon compassion and embodies Malaysia’s potential to become a model for positive societal change.

It is a pledge to honour the past, empower the present and pave the way for a future that is progressive and in line with the ideals that define Malaysia’s spirit. Hence, choosing the right candidate is of utmost importance.

The writer is a strategic communicator in the cutting-edge technology industry in the public sector. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com