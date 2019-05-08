Correct car tint blunder

ALLOWING the rear screens and rear side windows of vehicles to be tinted as dark as one wants is a big blunder. There are matters where the government cannot pander to the whims, fancies or demands (requests?) of some sections of society as the wider interests of the whole society must override those of the few where matters such as safety are concerned.

It is ironical that in an age when crime is on the rise, and when some of the crimes are carried out by hiding one’s real identity, the government has chosen to assist the criminals by providing them legal cover in the form of the dark tinting behind which they can take refuge.

If a crime has been committed and the criminals are on the run, it is normal for the police to set up roadblocks to look out for the criminals. With the new tinting rule, the police would have to open the rear car doors, in rain or shine, to see who is in the car. Gun-wielding criminals can calmly take aim and pull the triggers as soon as the doors are opened. Must there be statistics to show that such things can happen, and their numbers, to believe that such things are possible? Isn’t it wiser to take pre-emptive measures to prevent them?

Crime is rampant and seems to be rising, and now the government has done the criminals a big favour. Why this silly move? For the sake of earning about RM6 million a year?

The move has only taken some monetary considerations into account and ignored the safety issues. The police are justified in being angry for having been snubbed in deciding on this matter. Nobody will be able to see if a struggle is going on in the rear seat of a car between a kidnapper and his victim, or if someone is being molested or raped.

The criminals are going to put this government-given cover to its best use, as they are smart and innovative people and will take maximum advantage of it. Do we not already have more than enough lawlessness in society and on the roads?

What “statistics” did Miros and the JPJ produce to convince the minister to approve this ruling?

Could the minister please answer this honestly: If an unfamiliar vehicle with heavily tinted screens parks in front of your house, or stops next to your car at a junction (especially on a rural road with very light traffic) are you going to feel safe not being able to see who is in the rear seat of the car?

So, has the peace of mind of the public no place in making decisions like this?

Safety factor was ignored (the police were not consulted, as they would have objected and stalled this project) and the heavily tinted vehicle is now an excellent hideout for criminals.

This is one area where statistics cannot provide definitive conclusions, where “consumer requests” cannot be entertained just to satisfy them.

Common sense has to play the major role based on public safety considerations which the police would be the best party to ask about. And yet the police were not consulted.

Ravinder Singh

Penang