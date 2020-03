WITH reference to the column, Off The Cuff, published in theSun on March 6, I had unintentionally misquoted former Chief Justice Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad as saying that “Umno is a corrupt party”.

What Tun Hamid actually wrote in his blog is the following: “PH’s big capital against Umno is that Umno is a corrupt party”.

The error is regretted and I unreservedly apologise to both Tun Hamid and Umno.

Azman Ujang