Corruption has gone too far

WHEN the global corruption watchdog Transparency International releases its next Corruption Perception Index (CPI) expected in a few weeks, don’t be surprised if Malaysia’s CPI is far worse than before.

It’s logical to make this assumption based on the spate of high-profile cases of the plundered billions of ringgit of public funds uncovered before and just after the change of government following the May 9 general election.

Enforcement agencies like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) could never, even in its wildest dreams, have expected to have its hands so full as it does now while going about, free from political interference, making arrest after arrest of people who have allegedly betrayed the public’s trust placed in them.

CPI might refer to perception but the breakdown in integrity and accountability that lies at the core of acts of corruption or criminal breach of trust means that it’s not just perception but rather, reality.

Prominent social activist Dr Chandra Muzaffar, in a recent article, said the magnitude of the betrayal of people’s trust has become so horrendous.

Malaysia lost RM47 billion to corruption last year or 4% of our gross domestic product.

This is more than our spending on education and double that of health, the two biggest tickets on our national budget. To me, it’s been even grotesque and toxic.

Imagine, this is happening even when we have a plethora of robust agencies like the MACC, the Department of Integrity and Governance, the Malaysian Integrity Institute, the Public Complaints Bureau and the Integrity Commission of Enforcement Agencies.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government recently formed yet another agency – the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) under which these various agencies except the MACC are now placed.

When corruption and embezzlement of public funds have gone too far what it all means is that the prevention side of this scourge is rather weak and, at times, ineffective.

How else could one explain, to cite just one example, the case of a not so senior civil servant in Sabah who was found to have stashed about RM52 million in hard cash in his houses?

The money was supposed to have gone into implementing rural water projects in the state.

I believe that in combating corruption, prevention is much more critical and important than enforcement.

There’s much more that ought to be done in this aspect given the fact that when an act of corruption or embezzlement has taken place money, often running into the millions, has already been lost.

Normally the criminal would have been sentenced to a jail term but what happened to the public money that was stolen? Rarely do we hear of an order to seize it or it being returned to the rightful owner.

Abuse of power is actually the crux of the matter.

Corruption could very easily take place when someone of power, exchanges it for cash and the higher the rank this person is, the bigger the amount that changes hands.

In a country like Malaysia, which is perhaps implementing the most number of development projects at any one time both in the urban and rural areas, opportunities for such abuse of power are prevalent.

As Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself admitted recently, the web of bureaucratic red-tape is also a breeding ground for corruption when government agencies, which the public have dealings with, make it difficult to get things done instead of facilitating them.

In such cases, it is indeed proper for the MACC, for instance, to go after the taker rather than the giver.

It is the taker of the bribe who demands the money in the first place through abuse of power while the giver is at the taker’s mercy. No giver would give without being demanded especially in cases where millions are involved.

Also from a legal point of view, if action is also taken against the giver, who is to provide evidence in a court of law against the taker?

Of course, both the taker and giver would get away with the crime if no report is made or if there’s no whistleblower.

The climax of the collapse of integrity and accountability by those entrusted with public funds was revealed recently following police reports made against several former top officials of Lembaga Tabung Haji, the Pilgrims Fund Board that manages savings meant for Muslims to perform their Hajj pilgrimage.

Similar reports were made earlier involving Felda whose stakeholders are mainly the rural smallholders of oil palm plantations.

More such books like the best-selling Billion Dollar Whale, The Sarawak Report, Den of Thieves and Barbarians at the Gates can be expected to hit the bookstores soon.

Former Cabinet minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz perhaps best reflects the anger that Malaysians at large feel about all these scandals, coming close on the heels of the massive thefts at 1MDB, described as the world’s biggest financial scandal.

In a recent column in this newspaper, she says: “How did things get so bad that dipping into public coffers seemed to be tolerated? It will not be wrong to surmise that it is a subculture that has become rather pervasive.

“Governance was clearly not by the guidance of conscience but by the dictates of greed and avarice. It’s almost a culture of ‘take all that you can’,” she says, adding that the amounts are as mind-boggling as the devious means employed.

Given so many people at key positions having been or are being replaced with the change of government, Rafidah calls on the PH government to be extra careful with appointees to the various positions, which come with much authority and power over funds and influence.

As she puts it: “No country can afford to have foxes looking after chicken coops, or vultures in committees constantly eyeing their next prey.” Well said.

Malaysia has won the battle against armed communism or religious extremism and other threats.

At the end of the day, it must win the war against corruption as many a nation have been deemed as failed states because they lost this fight.

