Corruption our nation’s biggest obstacle

ALAS, Malaysia dropped six places (to 57th out of 180 countries) in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI), which measures public sector corruption e.g. bribery, corrupt diversion of public funds and use of public office for private gain, and nepotism in the civil service.

It seems we need to flatten both the pandemic and corruption curves. As we now have the Covid-19 vaccine, arguably in the long term the pandemic of corruption is a larger threat to our nation’s development.

Eliminating corruption needs to be a key part of our culture and fundamental values.

We can do no worse than strive to copy Singapore’s strong governance and its improved third CPI ranking. However, getting rid of or reducing corruption is difficult.

It requires a key change in our mindset or culture, the hardest element of change management for individuals or society. Our indifference, whether as taker or giver, perpetuates corruption.

As is often the case, the worst group affected by corruption is the common citizen or rakyat.

Hence, stakeholders, including our leaders, public “watchdog” agencies, legal bodies, MACC and ordinary people must work harder to reduce corruption.

Corruption is not confined to just an individual but invariably endangers the economic and social advancement of the wider community and country.

Corruption distorts organisations’ effectiveness and efficiency (low staff morale); making them less competitive and competent.

A sound bipartisan approach to institutional reforms, and, importantly, its prompt effective implementation, is needed to overcome the lack of strong accountability, weak oversight, apathy and plain greed.

Reforms include a stronger independent MACC, stern court sanctions, stronger public interest journalism and prompt and effective implementation of our 2019-2023 National Anti-Corruption Plan.

US President Joe Biden’s view that “fighting corruption is not just good governance. It’s self-defence. Its patriotism” is worth highlighting.

In Malaysia’s context, corruption is our nation’s number one enemy of good governance and sound progress.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang