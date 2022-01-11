Corruption, power abuse and MACC independence

WE need to tackle the issue of corruption and power abuse in the country seriously. People are have run out of patience with the many issues of corruption and abuse of power in the country, which seem to occur continuously each year.

How much longer must we expose ourselves to news of corruption and power abuse?

If we are genuinely serious in wanting to control and eradicate these crimes, everyone has to actively and constructively play their role in fighting them.

We cannot leave matters such as this to be handled solely by police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Everyone should be aware of their surroundings and report any mysterious or suspicious activities to the relevant authorities instead of doing nothing or turning their doubts into worthless gossip.

It is crucial for us to know that there are many ways in which we can show proof of crimes involving corruption and power abuse committed by any individual, and one of the ways is by looking at the circumstantial evidence through the sudden change in the lifestyle of the suspect themselves and their family.

Any unexplained increase in wealth or sudden change to a lavish lifestyle belonging to anyone will certainly raise doubt and suspicion within the minds of any reasonable human being.

A person will always want to obtain answers to any matter which raises doubts and suspicion, and this includes matters concerning unexplained wealth or a sudden change in lifestyle.

It is not wrong to have such doubts or have feelings of suspicion, and to make inquiries.

The only issue now is that most of these doubts and suspicions are being kept within one’s self, or being turned into daily or wild gossip, which will not bring any significant change to efforts to control and eradicate crimes involving corruption and abuse of power.

If we observe closely, many reported cases concerning corruption and power abuse in the country usually involve uncovering unexplained wealth or lavish lifestyles of the suspects themselves as well as of their immediate family members by the public.

Among the most noticeable is the temptation to show off their wealth and lifestyles to other people, which is difficult to resist.

With the existence of many modern social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and others, such temptations to show off are easy and enjoyable for them on a constant basis.

It is important to note that over the years, many items seized from suspects and their immediate family members are relatively expensive or lavish items like jewelry, branded watches, cars and others, which cost thousands and even millions of ringgit.

There is also evidence of constant overseas trips or traveling with first or business-class flights.

It is impossible for any ordinary person, including civil servants regardless of their rank in service, to purchase those items and book exclusive flights constantly.

If any person, including civil servants and their immediate family, begins showing off their unexplained wealth or sudden lavish lifestyle, it is time for us to be brave and question the source of their income.

If the explanation given is not satisfactory or doubtful, we can take the matter to a higher level such as reporting the matter to any relevant authorities for proper or formal investigations to be carried out.

Unexplained wealth or lavish lifestyles can also become good pieces of circumstantial evidence that can be used with other evidence to implicate the suspect themselves for the crimes that they have been charged with.

At the same time, we should take drastic steps and enact changes to our country’s policy in dealing with crimes involving corruption and power abuse more effectively.

If we don’t, such crimes will continue to occur, thus affecting our country’s Corruption Perception Index for many years to come.

One of the most important policy changes is to ensure people that yield the power to oversee government tenders and projects make their wealth known to the public and authorities. Such a policy was first introduced during the Pakatan Harapan government era.

It made it easier for the MACC to simply adjudicate individuals based on the initial declaration of assets and contrast that to their lifestyle and sudden growth of wealth.

The next policy change that needs to be implemented is the random redistribution of staff in key areas.

Staff who are working in sensitive departments like procurement, finance, and asset development should be frequently rotated without going through the head of department or even ministers.

This is to ensure they are not stationed there for too long to carry out any misdeed.

Usually, the longer they stay, the more powerful they become.

Such dangerous chains must be prevented from even being formed.

Another proposed solution is the total independence of the investigative body itself.

The commission, or in this case the MACC, should not be under the Prime Minister’s Office but should be answerable to parliament, where a joint commission sits to regulate any and all of their actions.

The revelation over the government tender cartel last year and other issues have put a huge dent in the integrity of the civil service.

Unless a proper and more suitable policy or mechanism is in place, such stigma will continuously loom over the nation.

We need to act quickly and now to enact all the necessary changes in preventing crimes involving corruption and power abuse in our country.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is a senior lecturer of Faculty of Syariah and Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is Muar MP . Comments: letters@thesundaily.com