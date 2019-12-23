Count your blessings and strive to be a better person

WITH the New Year round the corner, one of our “must” resolutions should be to strive to be a better person to make this country of ours and the world a better place. For this to work, the essential prerequisite is that we must be contented, thankful and happy with what we have as millions would want to take our place.

» Give more than you receive; strive to serve the community – at places of worship, orphanages, soup kitchens, centres for the disabled, homeless and poor.

» Do good to others without expecting anything in return.

» Learn to be more forgiving especially your loved ones – spouse, children, siblings, etc. The quality of your life depends on the quality of your relationship with them.

» Learn to laugh (even laugh at yourself), love, joke, sing, give praise and appreciate more often. Do simple things: say hi, hello and smile to the waiters, counter clerks, cashiers, bank tellers and thank the toilet lady. Greet others by saying good morning/evening. Be cheerful. Make somebody happy each day.

» Enjoy peace of mind; walk away in an argument or near fight (tough to do this as one’s pride and ego is at stake) or don’t say or reply to anything that hurts you (count 10 before responding); most of the time, silence may be the best response.

» In terms of communication, if you have anything negative to say, it’s best you don’t say it out.

» Take care of yourself by eating right and exercising regularly. For seniors, accept physical weakness, sickness and other physical pains as part of the ageing process. Enjoy whatever your health permits.

» Exercise self-discipline such as not eating and drinking excessively. Indulge by all means but moderation is the key in anything you do; spend less time on our devices.

» If you cannot resolve problems, at least try to be part of the solution.

» Accept rejection as part and parcel of life.

» Endeavour to waste less food, water and electricity.

» Love and pamper yourself. Treat yourself once in a while. For seniors, the money in the bank is not yours if you do not spend it. Plan to spend whatever you have saved: You cannot bring your savings to the next world; whatever you don’t spend is not yours.

» Never take your spouse for granted. Be nice to her or him. Once in a while, inform the other of how you appreciate him or her. Send him or her a card. Remember in old age, your partner will be the key person taking care of you.

» Treat and respect others the way you like to be treated. People may forget what you said; people will forget what you did. But people will NOT forget how you made them feel (good and bad).

We do not live in a perfect world. Who in this world has no worries; health, work, family or financial related. Life has its ups and downs; it is full of imperfect things and imperfect people; learn to accept that you are not perfect either nor are the people near and dear to you.

Merry Christmas and a blessed new year.

Dr Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur