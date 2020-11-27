Courtesy is the way forward

RUDENESS, selfishness and arrogance. I cringe while writing these words. These traits are exhibited through the actions and attitude of certain quarters of today’s society.

It haunts us while at work, driving on the roads and even while out and about, and like a plague it is highly contagious.

We were certainly not brought up by our elders in that manner and our teachers did not inculcate these attributes in us back in school either.

Some might argue that such is life. No! It is not. It’s not a case of monkey see, monkey do.

We can be agents of change. Actions and attitudes that display honesty, humility, modesty and good manners must be upheld. It goes a long way, even further than you can imagine.

Let’s not talk about the whole battle. I would reckon that half the battle is won by being polite and respectful of one another.

Do not forget to say please and thank you, don’t slam the entrance door on the person behind you, answer that good morning greeting, and be courteous and honest in your speech and actions.

This year is about to draw to a close and we are still battling hard against the Covid-19 pandemic which has taken a toll on lives, livelihoods and the economy.

As we head into the new year, let us all spare a moment and reflect on ourselves.

Make a change.

Be a better person for a better Malaysia.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya