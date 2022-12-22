Create more positive perception of people with disabilities

AS disability advocates grow in number and are becoming more and more vocal, it is time that ordinary Malaysians be extra careful and sensitive when describing this group of individuals.

It is becoming a challenge to describe the disabled in the most appropriate way that will not hurt their feelings.

Previously, they were called invalid, handicapped or simply disabled which was considered derogatory and insulting in nature.

With language continually evolving, new “politically correct” and more acceptable terminologies have thankfully emerged.

Many do not use the proper vocabulary when discussing disabilities simply because they are either ignorant or unaware of the new friendly terminologies. Definitely, it is not done intentionally or on purpose.

So what are the more acceptable terminologies to be used?

For a start, we could say “differently abled” as opposed to disabled.

When I see a sign at the door of a toilet labelled “disabled toilets”, I cringe.

I’m not sure whether to get upset or laugh it off. Shouldn’t we use “disabled-friendly toilets” or simply “accessible toilets”?

How do we describe a person who is wheelchair-bound? Shouldn’t the preferred term be “wheelchair user” as it more correctly represents the experience and no stereotype references are made?

A person living with a disability does not want to be defined by their abilities, but by who they are as a person.

Like the rest, they also want to be treated with respect and dignity.

There is a learning gap among us that needs to be narrowed.

Learning about suitable or apt terms can go a long way to making people feel more included and accepted by society.

Can we learn to have a more positive perception of people living with disabilities?

Finally, another group of persons we often read about is legal and illegal immigrants in the media.

Shouldn’t this group of individuals be called “documented and undocumented” persons?

They are human beings, so let’s give them due respect.

Dr Pola Singh

Petaling Jaya