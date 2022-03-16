Create staff safety manual for better protection

OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) necessitates companies to provide a safe workplace for their employees. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

Employees have a legal right to expect a safe and healthy work environment. Even though it may seem workplace health and safety are a cost to business owners, it has advantages in productivity and loyalty. Business owners must understand that a safe workplace is a key component to developing a positive corporate culture.

A company can have a safety programme in place, it is no good to the company if people are not held accountable. When companies recognise the value of accountability in safety, they can leverage that learning to improve quality, production, cost control and customer service.

Most employers would agree that preventing accidents and potential death to employees is a natural priority. Safety issues do not arise out of nefarious intentions but come when businesses cut corners and do not take the time to train their employees on safety protocols.

The manager or owner of a small company requires close attention to details on activities going on in the workplace. However, it is impossible for them to supervise employees every minute. In such cases, it is common practice to develop employee standards and formalise them as policies and procedures in an organised safety manual.

The safety manual can help prevent illness, injury or death to employees and persons in the workplace. In developing the manual, think about the everyday tasks employees perform. They may handle chemicals in the course of their work.

Establish safety procedures in the safety manual, explaining how employees can safely handle chemicals when performing hazardous tasks. Let employees know where they can find Safety Data Sheets (SDS) to handle chemicals. Explain the information in the SDS if necessary.

A safety manual is effective at preventing accidents. It describes the activities necessary to complete tasks in accordance with safety regulations, industry practices or even company standard operating procedures (SOP).

The manual should be accessible to every employee, updated with current information, and employees should be trained according to the manual.

If possible, the manual should be written in the languages understood by employees. Then, the company can hold employees accountable if they do not follow the SOP in the manual.

Looking beyond business costs of workplace accidents and the legal requirements of OSHA, the company’s reputation also needs to be considered.

Having a safety manual that addresses known hazards in the workplace and how employees can protect themselves is good for business reputation. If an accident occurs and an investigation reveals that the company is negligent and has no SOP, the damage to the company’s reputation can destroy business in extreme cases.

Employee safety programmes are designed to help employers and employees reduce workplace injuries and illnesses. Investment in workplace safety programmes and manuals will bring substantial financial gains over the long term.

Wong Soo Kan

Petaling Jaya