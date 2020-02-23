Curb addiction to digital devices

“EXORCISING our digital zombies” (Nutmeg Verses, Feb 21) refers. I’d like to praise Himanshu Bhatt, who wrote this article for raising this issue.

I’ve three young kids, I’ve been around and all over the world, have a few advanced degrees and have to say this: the addiction to digital devices is a disaster of massive proportions happening in front of our eyes, and we can’t do anything about it.

Few people raise this issue so it goes deeper and deeper and soon it will be too late.

We might not die from climate change or atomic war but surely we’ll by breeding zombies who will be the end of the human race.

The IT industry and its lobby are too much to take on and they are winning this battle. We parents and other concerned citizens feel powerless.

Strangely enough I see that parents’ reaction to this addiction is a resigned one, what can we do about it, they say. If that was a drug or alcohol addiction, would their reaction be so muted. No. Why is that so?

They don’t realise the danger? Maybe. They feel that this is a new era and we have to accept it; every child on the planet (unlike with drugs or alcohol) does it. So it must be OK. But it is not. It is “killing” our kids softly.

Carl Dagenhart