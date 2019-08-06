Daim has finally said it – now please do it

FOR a long time, there has been growing concern for the need to revise or even remove the New Economic Policy adopted in 1971.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had asked for the NEP to be revised to a needs-based rather than a race-based policy, both in content and actual implementation.

Now Tun Daim Zainuddin has finally supported this major change to a needs-based policy. This is important as presumably he has the full backing of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

This public shift in policy thinking will be welcomed by most fair-minded Malaysians.

This is because:

1. It’s inherently unjust and immoral to discriminate against some races because they are not Malay or bumiputras.

2. The poor are poor regardless of race and religion; and so any separate or different treatment will create and aggravate polarisation and disunity, as it has already done so.

3. Malaysians who are poor will lose their patriotism and sense of belonging, if they are not treated like equal citizens.

But when can we implement this New Malaysian Economic Policy (NMEP)?

Now that Putrajaya’s chief adviser, Daim has spoken, when can we see a concrete plan for its introduction and see a time schedule for implementation?

It must not be just a matter of mere public announcements and the expression of good intentions, but without real follow-up action.

The change in our affirmative action policy has been long overdue. So now that there could still be concern as to whether the new change in economic policies will be faithfully implemented?

If indeed these needs-based affirmative action policies, which benefit the Malays and the bumiputras mostly, are delayed in their adoption and distorted in their implementation, then great doubt and distrust will arise and spread across our country.

This will be bad especially when there are rising recessionary trends all over the world and in Malaysia too!

It is wonderful that both Daim and Anwar have come out clearly to push for a needs-based economic policy.

It will strengthen our prime minister’s “Prosperity sharing policy”, that he wishes to promote in our socio-economic planning.

This new needs-based plan must be reflected in our Budget 2020 and the economic plans that follow.

Most importantly, there should be a plan for implementing the NMEP that will definitely benefit the Bottom 40% of Malaysians in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sararwak.

Then we shall all see less polarisation, greater harmony and stronger national unity sooner rather than later.

This revision of the NEP will benefit all poor Malaysians. It will also be a fitting salute, tribute and celebration of our 62th Merdeka.

Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam

Chairman

Asli Centre for Public Policy Studies