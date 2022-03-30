Democratic process for VC appointments best way forward

THE government should consider allowing academic members in the respective universities to select their own vice chancellor (VC) or rector through an election process.

In order to do this, amendments need to be carried out to all our existing laws, rules and regulations over the appointment of top posts for universities, including the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA) (Act 30).

There are calls for the posts to be filled by suitable and qualified people through a democratic process. This would strengthen the role of universities and guarantee the quality of education produced in the country.

According to Section 2 of UUCA, a vice chancellor means the vice chancellor, president, rector or director of a university and includes any other person, by whatever name called, who has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the university, and deputy vice chancellor shall be construed accordingly.

A vice chancellor plays an important role in a university. He is the leader who is assigned to lead. The vice chancellor is also the academic principal and administrative officer of a university. He usually chairs the council of the university, the general board of faculties and the finance committee.

Among the main tasks of a vice chancellor is to provide leadership, academic and administrative counsel to the whole university, represent the university internally and externally, secure finance to advance the university’s mission, aims and objectives as well as carry out other important ceremonial and civic duties.

Regarding the appointment process of a vice chancellor, reference can be made to Section 4A of UUCA, where it states that: “For the purpose of selecting a qualified and suitable person for the post of vice chancellor under UUCA or for any other post to which a minister has the power to appoint under this Act, the minister shall, from time to time, appoint a committee to advise him on such appointments.”

The word minister here means the minister charged with the responsibility for higher education. There are several processes involved in the appointment. Generally, candidates will undergo an interview process, and will be appointed based on several requirements set by the ministry and the respective university, which they will be assigned to.

Malaysia is currently home to dozens of public universities. They are funded by the government and are governed as self–managed institutions and come under the UUCA. By allowing a democratic process for the appointments of vice chancellors, every academician at a university can participate and play an active role over the progress and development of the respective university.

Similar like an election process, any qualified person in a university can stand as a candidate for the post. The candidate will have to undergo a debate process and highlight their vision and mission for the university to the other academicians. A vote is then cast for the preferred candidate.

By allowing a democratic process to take place, it is hoped that the elected individual would perform his duties and responsibilities more seriously and professionally as he has been entrusted with the highest position by a majority vote. He would have the respect of the academicians at the university. This would also increase public trust and confidence in our higher education institution and system. The above should also be extended for the appointment of deputies as well.

There may be advantages and disadvantages on this process of appointment, of which a special committee can be set up to examine the finer details.

Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow, Assoc Prof, Faculty Syariah and Laws, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com