Democratising for greater good

THE simplest non-jurisprudential definition of democracy is the “rule of the majority”, which means that in a democracy, the expressed will of the majority overrules the minority view.

The Greeks termed this form of rule as a demokratia, which translated means, “popular rule”. The medieval origins of the word demokratia, in turn, stem from the combination of two medieval Latin and Greek words – demos, meaning “common people”, and kratos, meaning “rule”.

Some form of voting by citizens was practised in ancient Athens but the process is far removed from the free elections we have come to adopt as hallmarks of a democracy.

As society, art and philosophy progressed, our understanding of democracy evolved into the modern form of representative government, particularly circa the 17th century, in France and the US.

The underlying precepts of democracy have continued to evolve and develop and today, scholars acknowledge that democracy entails more than mere free elections and, among others, elements such as the rule of law, unfettered exercise of fundamental rights, access to voters and neutral delineation of electoral districts, are recognised as hallmarks of a healthy democracy.

Locally, the notion of democratic governance has developed in leaps and bounds. From a de facto single-party rule, our current federal government is a coalition of distinct political parties.

We must rationally discuss whatever shortcomings that hinder our nation’s progress. We have experienced some weak points but we have progressed admirably for a nation having a diverse population as Malaysia.

It is important to note that discussing race and religion should be held in a proper forum for it to be meaningful and to have positive effects.

The appropriate forum is parliament and not mass or social media platforms, where views and comments are often either misinterpreted, taken to be offensive or demoted to an emotion-biased level.

Our hard-earned climb towards a civilised developed society will regress if this happens. Our concept of democracy should have the aim of legislating norms, which are acceptable to the majority of society.

Problems are tenable as our society is divided by status, locale and living standards. People living in cities and urban areas have different acceptable norms than those in rural areas.

Data from the World Bank (https://data.worldbank. org/indicator/SP.URB.TOTL.IN.ZS? locations=MY) indicates that in 2022, 78% of our population lived in urban areas.

However, for Malaysia to ensure continued harmony, recognition of race and religion as being a differentiator is necessary as societal norms are involved.

In attempting to reach the goal of a perfect democracy, we must not ignore such sensitivities.

Each Member of Parliament (MP) should raise the concerns and views of the voters in his or her constituency. I am all for good faith, frank and open debates on race, religion or other sensitive issues in parliament.

However, I do not believe in politicising such issues as it can be detrimental to the nation’s interest.

Maturity and cognisance of the fundamental basis behind our Federal Constitution’s articles are prerequisites to any such discussions.

If the result of these discussions shows that certain provisions of the Constitution need to be amended, then MPs should vote on the matter. This is acknowledgment of a democratic society.

If we disagree, our vote should reflect our voices. Our representatives should consider the wishes of their constituents when taking any stand in parliament, and not only those of their party.

Departures from block voting solely according to the party line is the next step to be taken in our journey towards a true and compassionate democracy.

This Merdeka Day, let us be thankful and rejoice in what we have and what we have achieved. Let us acknowledge that the democracy we enjoy today is a means to a greater end.

Let us also remember that we need to be able to walk steadily and unaided before we attempt to run, lest we fall.

Let our elected representatives be reminded that we, the rakyat, will only embrace conscionable, unbiased and fearless representation.

Happy 66th Merdeka celebration, fellow Malaysians.

