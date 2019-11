I PASS by the former DBKL field in Jalan Tun Sambanthan regularly and observe that the field is abandoned with overgrown lallang and water-filled plastic containers which are ideal for breeding of mosquitoes.

This field is near a DBKL office. A few yards further up there is another abandoned building which was a restaurant.

Why has no action been taken against the owners of the vacant plots?

The situation has been in existence for months.

Gursharan Singh

Kuala Lumpur