Developing growth mindset

PRIME Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently launched Career Advancement Programme (CAP), a government initiative to help graduates attune themselves to new demands of the job market.

However, what do current graduates truly require to meet workforce needs, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic?

We have all faced problems in college, where we were not prepared fully for a task or test and found some work challenging.

Do you recall how you felt when you were faced with a daunting task during a project or a hard question at an examination?

Did you wish it did not happen or did you think of it positively and tell yourself you are going to try your best?

What about dealing with sudden changes in plans or failure?

If you answered the above questions honestly, and found your answers leaning to the negative, you probably have a fixed mindset.

On the other hand, if your answers were positive, then you have a growth mindset.

Growth vs fixed mindset

If you look at the growth story of high achievers, you will notice that they also faced a lot of struggle before rising to the top.

What made their journey different from non-achievers is that each time they had a fall, they picked themselves up and worked even harder; they took feedback positively and were resilient in the face of adversities instead of taking feedback negatively and giving up or quitting.

Growth mindset for employability

As you know, in today’s world, employability skills are not limited to academic qualifications, formal education, knowledge and technical skills.

It also involves lifelong learning – the ability to learn new things and adapt to changing environments and situations, think creatively and critically to anticipate and solve problems and develop new skills and reskill or upskill yourself as required.

These are possible only if one has a growth mindset.

People, who are willing to learn by exploring new opportunities, take on challenges and adapt to changing situations by working out solutions, possess a growth mindset.

This is what affects employability – the ability to focus, to work hard with determination and the courage to embrace failure.

How to develop such a mindset?

Do not give up. When you fail once in your endeavour, do not give up. Look at failure as opportunities to learn valuable lessons.

Show grit. Your ability to persevere in times of failure and sustain your passion and your courage to take risks are signs of grit.

Accept yourself. Stop your mind from telling you that you may not succeed and remove all self-doubt. You need not strive for perfection, strive for excellence instead.

Empower yourself. Always stay positive and keep moving forward in difficult times like these without complaining. Thinking of what can be done instead of why things happened a certain way by being flexible and taking action will empower you to take better decisions.

Do not limit yourself: Once you develop a never-say-die attitude, you will start thinking beyond the normal and be confident to push yourself to do more. Your results will motivate you to greater successes.

Be creative: Ask yourself questions to improve certain situations. Think unconventionally and creatively in order to come up with different solutions for a problem. You can work on critical thinking activities that help solve problems in order to develop these skills.

Develop your skills and have a positive attitude to learn new skills and upskill or reskill when a situation demands it.

As the youth of today and the change makers of tomorrow, you have the opportunity to develop your mindset into a growth mindset, making yourself valuable in terms of employability and sustainability in the rapidly changing work environment.

R. Murali Rajaratenam is senior lecturer at Faculty of University Foundation Studies, HELP Matriculation Centre.