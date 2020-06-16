Development shrinking our lush greenery

I HAVE been travelling to Putrajaya from Shah Alam on a daily basis for the past 15 years of my career as a Malaysian civil servant, serving at the iconic federal government administrative centre, Putrajaya. And I used to enjoy the 45-minute drive to and from Putrajaya, but not anymore.

The trip to Putrajaya in the morning is no longer a pleasant and calming drive as the concrete and cement jungle has transformed the organic trees along the Elite highway into an apogee of ugliness.

The lushes of tree and flora, which used to grace the entire stretch of the Elite highway from Ebor Tol to Putrajaya Tol, are now disappearing at an alarming rate.

They are being replaced with industrial plants and elite residential hubs. This once beautiful sight to behold has now turned into an asphalt jungle. And I believe land clearing activities are becoming more active all over the country once the strict version of the movement control order was lifted on the May 4, 2020.

Whether it is a small scale or large scale clearance, land clearing impacts the environment immensely. When the land clearing is minimal the effects can be inversed, but when it is far-flung the effects can be irreparable.

The peril to the environment lies with the permanent clearance and can extinguish an entire ecosystem causing environmental threats, such as greenhouse gas emissions, a rise in soil salinity, the destruction of natural habitats for animals, the decrease and even extinction of indigenous flora and fauna, as well as erosion and excessive flooding.

In such situations, biodiversity vanishes if no initiative is taken to preserve or nurture it.

Extensive land clearing is a problem in Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania, and I can also say it is horribly affecting Malaysia too.

For the most part, land clearing has been utilised to make way for agricultural and urban development. In the past, governments and people thought if land was left on its own, it was being “wasted” when it could be put to good use to be developed for agricultural purposes. By taking scrub land, clearing it and turning it into fields for crop production not only was there an increase in land value, but so was the economic gain for the community.

Forests cover 31% of the land area on our planet. They help people thrive and survive by, for example, purifying water and air, and providing people with jobs.

They also play a critical role in mitigating climate change because they act as a carbon sink, soaking up carbon dioxide that would otherwise be free in the atmosphere and contribute to ongoing changes in climate patterns. But forests around the world are under threat, jeopardising these benefits.

Ergo, I would like to end this letter with a quote by John Barter, who is a Buddhist psychologist and mindfulness meditation teacher: “Imagine that trees give us free Wi-Fi, we would be planting trees like crazy and would end deforestation. It’s a pity that they only produce the oxygen we breathe to live”.

Suzianah Nhazzla Ismail

Shah Alam