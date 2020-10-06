Digital trade as driver of economic growth

ADOBE is looking forward to the tabling of Budget 2021 by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz on Nov 6.

With the Covid-19 pandemic changing the way people live and work, the force of digitalisation is apparent.

In the last few months, we have seen dramatic acceleration of digital transformation across societies globally and the growing importance of digital trade in maintaining economic connectivity in a physically-distanced world.

It is imperative that the government prioritises its efforts towards developing a conducive environment for the digital economy and look to digital trade as a driver of economic growth.

There is no doubt that initiatives encouraging greater digital adoption among businesses, government and communities are key in leading this growth.

In addition to the ongoing investment in ICT infrastructure and connectivity across the country, government incentive programmes targeted at businesses and individuals to encourage digital adoption and reskilling of staff are paramount measures too.

Specific support to drive adoption of cloud technologies and digital tools – such as international e-payments and e-invoicing, e-signatures and digital contracts execution – will also be timely provisions for businesses to pivot quickly to new digital demands.

Simon Dale

Managing director (SEA)

Adobe