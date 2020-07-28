Dilemma for students of overseas varsities

AMID the global coronavirus pandemic, a huge number of sponsored Malaysians studying abroad, especially medical and dental students, came back to Malaysia.

They are now required to return to continue with their degree.

Unfortunately, the countries involved have among the highest number of Covid-19 cases globally, such as the UK and Indonesia.

As a concerned parent, I can’t help but wonder if there are or would there be any plans by the government to help these students.

For instance, is there a possibility for these students to partly carry out their clinical placements in globally recognised Malaysian universities such as Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Universiti Sains Malaysia till the end of 2020?

Is there a possibility of collaboration between these local universities and the universities abroad?

Students abroad stay in private residences, unlike in Malaysia where the students stay on campus.

Hence, their only choice is to travel with public transport to placements, which is unsafe and exposes them to the coronavirus.

Malaysia has one of the best strategies to isolate and treat Covid-19 patients.

However, suspected or positive patients in the certain other countries are told to isolate at home and self-medicate.

The question arises whether Malaysian students too would have to go through such a procedure.

Is it safe?

Caring and loving parents would have sleepless nights thinking of a definite answer to all of these questions.

All of these create a mental burden for both the parents and students.

We hope the Malaysian government would address the concerns of parents and students.

They might be young adults but they are Malaysia citizens who would contribute to the country in future.

We can’t just let them suffer in agony and uncertainty in an unsafe country away from the warmth of their home.

Concerned hopeful parent

Kuala Lumpur