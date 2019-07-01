‘Discipline experts’ should help out at schools

THE cases of caning in schools have shown us the huge pool of child discipline experts in our midst. This should be a boon to the Education Ministry. It can commandeer them to help out.

From their articles and comments on social media, they appear knowledgeable about child disciplining.

For decades, the ministry has been helpless against indisciplined children who test the patience of teachers to the maximum. When teachers’ patience breaks down and they react with a cane, all hell breaks lose over the teachers’ heads.

Practically every primary and secondary national school especially has some discipline problems. The schools have not been able to change their charges’ behaviour through moral and religious education lessons. Even the prime minister has lamented about this.

The recent caning incidents are a blessing as they have helped to identify the large number of child-disciplining experts. They cannot bring about change by just sitting back and giving their two cents worth of advice to the schools and teachers. They must demonstrate their skills in the schools.

The ministry should pull them in to take charge of the schools or classes with discipline problems. They can then show the teachers how to handle the rowdy children and turn them over. This will have far reaching effects as the teachers would learn from them on a first-hand basis.

Perhaps a special “National Service” scheme should be devised to get these child-discipline experts to serve in schools for say at least a year. Anybody who publicly advises about disciplining the rowdy children in schools should automatically come under this special “National Service” scheme. To compensate them fairly, they should be paid more than they are earning in their normal jobs, say 1.5 times their normal income, as appreciation for their expertise, and be given a full years’ leave of absence from their normal jobs whether in the government service or the private sector, without loss of seniority.

Over to you the Ministry of Education. Please do something useful to check the rampant indiscipline in our schools. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to get all those experts to help out.

Ravinder Singh

Penang