Dispute calls for a proper investigation

“DOCTOR, patient dispute resolved” (News, Feb 19) refers.

Klinik Kesihatan Seremban’s extended services are from 5pm to 10pm. Consultation time is limited and it is the prerogative of the doctor to decide whether the patient requires detailed examination or not. This does not preclude proper clinical examination – doctors perform “targeted” examination based on high index of clinical suspicion.

This matter could have been resolved amicably through various channels (even online) available at public healthcare services.

Recording within healthcare premises is strictly prohibited for breach of patient-doctor confidentiality and privacy.

We do not know what transpired between patient and doctor before the video was recorded. Without a proper investigation, the public only have the testimony of one party to rely on. A clear process is required.

Lesson learned from this incident – be responsible when using social media.

I partially agree the situation should have been handled better by the doctor. I also agree the patient was highly dissatisfied with the service. However, I categorically disagree with the actions to show in poor light hardworking and caring healthcare workers.

Lastly, kudos to both Jabatan and Pejabat Kesihatan Daerah Seremban for acting swiftly to clarify this issue and thus preventing further escalation.

Yogarabindranath Swarna Nantha