Do away with rowdy behaviour in GE15

IT is disgusting and threatening to witness certain political party supporters behaving like street hooligans in the last-mile campaign circuit of 15th general election. By all means, chant your slogans of hope and reassurance.

But yelling provocative rants and displaying body language that is akin to rowdy mindsets must be condemned outright.

I call upon the IGP to issue a strong warning and direct his fleet to immediately detain those who are out to stir up social disorder.

I believe many law-abiding, sensible citizens will agree that any form of rowdy behaviour by supporters should see party leaders and the nominated candidates take responsibility for their actions.

You cannot win the rakyat’s vote through threats, boos, taunts and certainly not with rowdy behaviour, unless we Malaysians are largely a rowdy citizenry.

I appeal to all media to report and expose such occurrences without fear or favour.

It is high time we stood up against thuggish, rowdy behaviour and dismissed leaders who craftily engage ruffians to destabilise public peace.

J. D. Lovrenciear

Kuala Lumpur