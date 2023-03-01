Do more to prevent road crashes

ACCORDING to Zutobi, an online driver’s education firm, Malaysia is one of the top ten most dangerous nations in the world to drive in, at seventh place. Data by the Transport Ministry shows that the number of road crashes in the last 10 years has increased.

Many of these crashes could have been prevented if not for human error and lack of responsibility on the part of drivers and other road users.

Speeding has been listed as one of the leading causes of road crashes. It is also an act that can be avoided because it is within the driver’s control. Speeding not only increases the likelihood of an accident but also the severity of its consequences. A driver who speeds is less able to respond to an emergency or unforeseen circumstances, and the impact of a collision can be fatal for the driver, passengers and other road users.

Parents should educate their children on traffic laws, and constantly remind them to obey the rules. They should also set a good example for their children when they are driving.

In addition, parents should always ensure their children wear seat belts for their safety while toddlers are placed in car seats. Motorcyclists should also ensure they wear their helmets even when riding in the neighbourhood.

Using mobile phones while driving has caused numerous road crashes, especially at fender benders. Drivers should refrain from texting and talking on a phone while driving.

Drink driving is also another cause of fatal crashes because it inhibits a driver’s ability to make sound judgements and respond swiftly to situations. Drink driving not only endangers the driver’s life, but the lives of other road users.

The laws for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are stringently enforced in Malaysia. Offenders can be fined between RM10,000 and RM30,000 and imprisoned up to two years under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987. If you notice someone driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, keep your distance and call the authorities.

Lastly, avoid getting in a vehicle with a driver who has been drinking or using drugs.

Bad road conditions are also a contributing factor to road crashes. According to Zutobi, Malaysia is ranked 12th in the world for having the worst roads. Malaysia’s road quality has declined by more than 5% in the last five years.

A recent study revealed that Malaysia has the second highest number of road traffic deaths in the world after Saudi Arabia, at 22.76 per 100,000 people. Hence, the government needs to improve road conditions in order to reduce accidents. And stricter laws must be enacted and enforced against those who are irresponsible and violate traffic regulations. Punish offenders with severe penalties as a lesson to others.

Wu Guan Jun

Faculty of Business and Communication,

Universiti Malaysia Perlis