Do not exploit Bukit Kledang to fill coffers

THE Association for Welfare, Community and Dialogue is dismayed by a notice posted on the Perak Forestry Department’s website, which states that visitors entering Bukit Kledang and the Kledang Saiong Forest for daily recreational activities will need to apply for an annual pass from July onwards.

The rates of the pass vary for citizens and non-citizens. For citizens below the age of 18, the fee is RM100; adults, RM200; and senior citizens, RM10.

For non-citizens, the charges are RM400 for those below 18, and RM800 for adults. There will also be a RM20 processing fee for all categories.

This is not the way to promote Bukit Kledang to local tourists and foreigners. This move will only deter tourists from visiting these hillsides. Instead, the authorities should be promoting the hillsides’ bountiful nature to attract more visitors, which is a far more effective way of generating income through tourism.

One wonders on what basis and rationale did the Perak Forestry Department decide on implementing this new policy.

Nature is not made for private or bureaucratic gain, but for the common good. The fee would deter many ordinary folks from visiting the hillsides as it would be a burden on them. In addition, many would be put off by the administrative aspect and bureaucracy involved in applying for a pass.

Many will be denied from exercising their rights to health and environmental awareness. Ultimately, the hillsides will be exclusively visited by those who can afford it, which is unjust.

The Perak state government should take a stand on the matter. Instead, they should through the forestry department, ensure the hillsides are safe for recreational activities, and promote awareness on their natural beauty. Visitors should be allowed to exercise, recreate and spiritually align themselves with nature since the state has plans to go green.

It is the responsibility of the state government to facilitate its citizens to be health and environmentally-conscious, by providing avenues for recreation, and not make financial gains through these hillsides.

Ronald Benjamin

Secretary

Association for Welfare Community and Dialogue