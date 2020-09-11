Do not let our guard down

THE spike in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and frightening.

Just when we thought we had the pandemic under control, a few clusters were identified in Sabah and Kedah.

We have to be on alert and to strictly follow the SOP of social distancing, wearing face masks, sanitising frequently and recording details using the MySejahtera app at premises before entering them.

Without a vaccine, we can only curb the spread of the virus. The SOP set by the health authorities are the only ways to control the virus.

It has to be instilled in people that the wearing of face masks and social distancing are part of the new way of life.

Hopefully the government will not open our borders until the end of the year.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban