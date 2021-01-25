Do not lose the will to live.

THE death of a 66-year-old man in Serdang is regrettable and sad.

The man, according to reports, was frustrated and stressed that he tested positive for the coronavirus twice within a span of two weeks.

He had gone to the bank with his wife and withdrawn RM40,000 for the medical bills and repeatedly told his wife that he was better off dead than suffering from the virus.

He was later found with his throat slit and a bloodied knife beside him.

No foul play was suspected and his death was classified as sudden death.

No one will exactly know what made people contemplate suicide. Was it their financial problem?

Suicide is a frightening reality – a present and clear danger to the young and old in our society.

The human mind is pounded daily with problems, challenges, struggles, anxieties and worries.

Some are not able to cope with the pressure of daily life and go through “panic attacks” which affect them physically, mentally and emotionally.

They become obsessed and possessed with the problems and worries.

They go to bed with their worries and wake up in the morning with their worries.

Sleep gives them a temporary relieve from the mind’s onslaught.

With no peace of mind, they become restless and in their state of turmoil they lose their will to live.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected people mentally and financially.

With loss of jobs and livelihoods affected by the loss of income, some are driven to end their lives.

While many have “picked up the pieces” of their life by being creative and venturing into unchartered waters.

As the cliché goes, where there is a will, there is always a way.

We need to remember that problems, struggles and worries are part and parcel of life.

If we foreground the problems and worries, they will inadvertently break our will to live.

Look beyond the problems and focus on what can be done.

Life has its ups and downs like our heart beat. The good times will come and go and the not so good times will come and go. It will not be painless and it will not be quick but it will pass.

You can choose to be contented or choose to be miserable, it takes the same amount of effort.

Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.

Do not lose the will to live.

When my late father was in his early 90’s and having problems moving around the house, he used to have this “I want to die” spells where he would groan and mourn in bed that he was fed up with life and wanted to end his life.

He would refuse to wake up from his bed in the morning and just lie there dejected. No amount of cajoling would get him out of bed. And getting out of bed was a big “job” for him.

My uncle, who is a pastor, would come by and spend hours in the room with him praying and talking with him.

Miraculously after this session, my father would, with much difficulty, get up and clean himself, and walk out of the room with his walker with my uncle in tow.

There were a couple of times that he lost the will to live and through love and care, and concern he lived a few years through these spells before he finally passed on. Do not lose the will to live under whatever circumstances.

Family members need to look out for one another and seek aid from relevant agencies like the Befrienders when someone in the family has suicidal thoughts.

Cases have shown that suicidal victims always confide their suicidal thoughts to someone. Do not take them lightly. Seek help immediately and save that person.

Many attempting suicides do not want to die, but it is just that they do not want to live anymore.

The greatest tragedy of life is not death, but what dies inside you while you still live.

Do not lose the will to live.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban