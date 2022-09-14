Do not tempt fate by jogging on road shoulders

EXERCISE enthusiasts need to realise that jogging on main roads is dangerous. It is not unusual to see joggers, especially early in the morning, in residential neighbourhoods and parks. However, there seems to be an increasing trend of joggers using the shoulder of main roads with high traffic volume as their jogging paths.

Recently, I witnessed a jogger in complete gear jogging along a road shoulder of a busy main road in Klang, Selangor, and he did this with and not against traffic flow. There is nothing wrong with exercising and staying healthy, of which I fully support. However, there is a suitable time and place to do so, and that is in a park or a controlled circuit.

Do not dice with danger. It is obvious that joggers are probably trying to simulate a marathon or running event, which are usually conducted in a controlled environment, and this includes certain main roads being cordoned off or even closed to accommodate as running circuits. In instances like these, emergency services are on standby while police are present to control and direct traffic to protect the safety of the marathon participants.

If a jogger, who is alone or in a group, decides to train for an upcoming event or is jogging for leisure, he should do so responsibly. Do not treat main roads as training grounds. This can create unnecessary danger to other road users. Although the roads are shared by all, they should not be misused - always think of safety. I have witnessed collisions taking place on roads even at fender benders, causing fatal incidents. This can be avoided if road users adopt a mentality that prioritises safety.

Let us be responsible road users and not throw caution to the wind.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya