DoE must do more to prevent water crisis

I AM aghast to think that a licence to operate had been given to a factory in Rawang, Selangor, which specialises in repairs and maintenance of heavy machinery in the vicinity of Sungai Gong.

Didn’t the authorities concerned as well as the Department of Environment (DoE) itself on the basis of its vast experience ever suspect that an industry such as cleaning and maintaining heavy machinery must have a purposeful motive to establish its premises in such close proximity to a river source?

It is even more perplexing to think that even after compounding the factory a RM60,000 fine, a measly sum, it was allowed to continue its business unhindered by the stringently watchful eyes of the authorities, especially the DOE, and without any conditions imposed as to the disposal of its pollutants.

I now wonder what action the authorities concerned, including DoE, would contemplate taking under the current circumstances which puts the factory concerned as a repeat offender.

This deprivation of water supply for a continuous period of four days is a hard burden to bear for the people affected. And it came without any forewarning.

I do understand, of course, that action had to be taken when the odour pollution was detected.

I do appreciate all that is being done by the Air Selangor and its compatriot organisations to clear the pollutants from the water source.

But the fact remains that though the factory is sealed for now what assurance is there the factory management will strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) imposed by the DoE permanently? And will the DoE set up a foolproof mechanism to monitor other factories without letting up to ensure they adhere to the SOP to the highest limits of its dictates?

Yugaraj

Kuala Lumpur