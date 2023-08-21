Does higher debt bode ill for the economy?

MALAYSIA’S national debt as a percentage of its gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to rise steadily from now until 2028 by three percentage points, reaching 69.97% in 2028.

This is a concerning trend, especially considering that in 2020, the country’s debt had already increased from 67.72% to 69.31% of GDP. The mounting national debt has raised questions about its repercussions for the economy.

When comparing Malaysia with other Asean countries, we find that Singapore, a developed nation, recorded the highest government debt-to-GDP ratio.

As of the fourth quarter of 2022, the country’s ratio reached 167.80% and remained relatively unchanged at 167.70% in the first quarter of 2023.

Nevertheless, Malaysia’s government debt-to-GDP ratio is more moderate than Singapore’s, but it is still a cause for concern. It stood at 60.30% in the fourth quarter of 2022, slightly increasing to 61.80% in the first quarter of 2023.

The impact of higher public debt on the economy depends on how the borrowed funds are utilised. If the debt is channelled into productive investments, it can yield significant benefits for the country.

For example, funding infrastructure projects, such as roads, schools and hospitals can stimulate economic activity, create job opportunities and attract further investments.

These productive investments lead to increased tax revenues and enhanced economic productivity, which, in turn, can help reduce the burden of the government’s debt.

Conversely, if the debt is used for unproductive investments, it can be detrimental to the debt level and overall economic health.

Allocating resources to non-essential projects that do not contribute to economic growth or revenue generation can strain the country’s finances without producing tangible benefits.

The government should prioritise productive investments to ensure sustainable fiscal management and reduce public debt while carefully avoiding wasteful spending.

Therefore, Malaysia should spend wisely to avoid placing a financial strain on the country. We should carefully weigh the benefits and costs of spending on projects.

If the projects yield net benefits, we can consider investing in them.

However, we should avoid allocating government funds if the projects do not provide tangible benefits.

Amri Sulong

Lecturer

Polytechnic Seberang Perai

and

Dr Mohd Shahidan Shaari

Senior lecturer

Universiti Malaysia Perlis