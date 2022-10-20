Doing exercise, workouts at work must continue

I REMEMBER reading when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad became prime minister for the second time in 2018, he urged office staff to do brief 15-minute workouts in the morning at their office before starting work. The practice should be continued.

The call by the world’s oldest prime minister, who was then 93, urging government offices and the private sector to allocate 15 minutes for exercise to create a healthy culture and lifestyle must be lauded.

Whether a person is in the civil service or private sector, many of their employers have gym facilities where staff can exercise during lunch breaks or after work.

Some employers use the services of a gym instructor, with some staff even acting as fitness trainers.

Mahathir is a living example and role model for exercise as he is known for his cycling in Putrajaya and horse riding when he was much younger.

Mahathir is also known for his disciplined approach when it comes to the type of food and portion he consumes.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has allocated RM340 million for the Youth and Sports Ministry in Budget 2023, to organise community sports for Keluarga Malaysia and our national sports day, which never fails to draw Malaysians from all walks of life.

A major portion of the allocation is also for elite sports, our podium programmes and our athletes competing in international sporting events.

What is worrying is that Malaysia has been labelled an obese nation, with over 51% of adults either obese or overweight when compared with Asean countries.

This increases the risk of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease which have claimed many lives.

There are far too many deaths due to these diseases, some of which are preventable.

It is no secret that regular 15-minute exercises at the workplace before work begins, or after work, goes a long way to improving a person’s health, including a good and healthy diet.

This can reduce the death rate from non-communicable diseases.

Given how critical fitness is to overall health, I think it is worth exploring the possibility of exercising at the workplace as this is where most of us will spend a good part of our lives.

Without a doubt, regular exercise promotes better health and well-being.

It helps to control weight, reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes, improve mental health and, in the workplace, push employees to be more productive and engaging.

As a former human resources senior manager, our office had a small gym and yoga room, as well as showers and changing rooms.

Our facilities were modest compared with other multinational companies I served with throughout my career.

The facilities were always used. Yoga classes were packed before work, at lunch and after work.

In the gym, volunteers from our company were conducting boot camps and cross-training classes.

When it comes to promoting fitness at the workplace, dedicated facilities and organised teams such as these are hardly necessities.

Having the right workplace culture is far more important.

Anyone can block off half an hour for exercise during the day at the workplace, provided it does not interfere with one’s job responsibilities.

It encourages physical fitness and healthy lifestyle habits that will reduce the death toll due to diseases, foster healthy muscles, joints and bones, and enhance a person’s mental and physical well-being.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban