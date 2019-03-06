Domination does not equal empowerment

INCREASINGLY, women are rising with a vengeance like never before. The continued subjugation and suppression meted out to women in all spheres in the past decades have given rise to women who think they need to be aggressive and domineering to be seen and heard. It is pay-back time for the society (read men).

In India, for example, it is grooms galore with no takers, the exact reverse was true some decades ago. Men used to have a long list of demands for the brides and often it would be like a (unfair) trade rather than a union of hearts when an arranged marriage takes off. The groom and the family get to take them all – bride, dowry, property etc and pay nothing in return.

The tables have since turned and women feel they do not need to settle for anything less than the best and hence their intransigent terms and in the process, imbalance has cropped up, sophistication and gentility are purged out, dissonance is everywhere, much to the consternation of society.

You would also realise that feminism has become out of vogue these days with advocates adopting a more strategic approach to propagating and “demanding” women’s liberation.

It has been two centuries since feminism first gained footing and it has certainly brought about the most enduring and progressive transformation of human society on a global scale.

The term feminism means different things to different people and evokes a whole range of reactions, from a flinch, a wry smile to infuriation. It is definitely a loaded term with a need to treat it like a hand-grenade, so that it does not blow up for the wrong reasons.

In recent decades, more and more women, as much as men, seem to intuitively resist being associated with feminism. They prefer neutral terms such as advocacy and activism which are more flamboyant. The point is, these terms may be associated with feminism but in a more generic way, but refined and redefined.

Introspectively, the female machoism concomitant with feminist is diminishing when the new gender-neutral terms become more acceptable. Women’s advocates have gone past the need to fight for equality and against gender discrimination and instead have moved on to bigger and more challenging quests such as the need for better representation at the workplace and organisations.

In Malaysia, we have made some strides, but we haven’t gone far enough to say we have made it. Women in general are doing better in terms of educational attainment than ever before and yet are still failing to realise their full earnings potential, regardless of their educational level. Why, when we know that education is critical to women’s advancement, do so many women facing future economic insecurity fail to pursue any kind of education beyond a certain self-imposed restraint.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday, I would urge women to stand up for yourselves, the power lies in how loud and far-reaching your voices are. Stay focussed and remove yourselves from trivial matters such as glorifying your sexuality, which is not incumbent to your higher pursuits.

Move away from idiosyncratic views about what we can or cannot do. Learn from the other gender where it matters. Rise above mediocrity by reading for knowledge. Get into research in your area of work, to make a difference and stand out.

Do not dominate in the name of empowerment. Stop emotionally blackmailing yourself. Do not wrestle deference by imposition and force. Look at the forest over the trees and aim for far-reaching objectives rather than immediate gratification. More importantly, challenge your status quo, do not be afraid of mistakes, they become lessons to better yourself.

Very recently, I was at the supermarket where the woman in front of me had her trolley brimming with groceries, comprising large and small items. The husband stood next to the woman like a lamppost while she laboured, repeatedly bending into and over the trolley to pick up and lay the items on the cashier’s table. I am not sure if she minded that the husband seemed oblivious or ignorant that she could do with a helping hand, but it bothered me to the point that I felt that if women do not want to speak up for themselves, why would the men bother?

Happy International Women’s Day

Bhavani Krishna Iyer

Kuala Lumpur