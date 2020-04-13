Don’t ignore links to total health

WITHOUT total health of body, mind and social links, we aren’t prepared for this tremendous health challenge facing us. While we’ve all heard about holistic health, do we make efforts to possess it?

The holistic health of a person is what really makes one healthy or sick. Health challenges like the one we’re facing (with the possibility of three viral strains!) require, besides good physical health, great resilience of character and strength of mind to face up to it.

Body, mind and social links

Don’t we all know this, but let’s just say it again to do it better, let’s trace links in holistic health.

If you have a disease (of the body), you may feel stressed due to the pain of the disease. That will upset your state of mind. You may feel sad or unable to cope, which may then make your disease worse.

If you’re free from a disease you must also be happy, have a positive attitude and have the will to ensure that you don’t get the disease again. Otherwise you may only be temporarily cured.

If you are now well physically but are very sad or stressed about something then sooner or later you may be physically affected.

In all the above circumstances one thing’s for sure, we need to be also supported by caring relationships. Without such social support your physical and mental condition will not improve.

A maturity milestone link

Let’s learn a thing or two from children who are, no doubt, individually unique.

The infant initially plays alone, without much interest in toys outside the immediate environment, then learns to play alongside another with guarded caution and gradually blossoms into one who’s visibly happy with games of caring and sharing.

Caring and sharing is simply a part of growing, but to work to sustain such feelings so that they become a part of ourselves, requires determination and maturity.

Do we work towards sustaining this, because this is part of our holistic health, so necessary to face challenges?

In crisis we work out the blues, but are we sure we can keep the spirit up?

We are able to reach out to touch many lives and this is seen clearly in crisis. Studies suggest that unexpected events inspire resourcefulness and novelty, with fun type artistic creativity.

For example, I enjoyed watching a video of two children entertaining with synchronised violin duets with a lot of enthusiasm in their body language. I hope they’d keep up the energy to keep doing these things.

A teenager entertains through online zumba classes, expressing dancing passion accessible by a click of a button.

Her jives send home a powerful health message during the MCO. “Just stay home and stay active, do a workable cardio if you can, and melt away those calories, then, indulge in your favourite dessert.”

Like everyone else, I persisted in the zumba because of my confidence in the teenager’s sustained efforts.

On a larger scale, holistic health can be supported by sound and inclusive governing policies.

Charity begins at home. People must be empowered through knowledge on safe personal health behaviour and habits. In Malaysia, far-reaching multilingual campaigns on lifestyle and eating habits give useful advice to different cultures.

It’s important to ensure the blending of cultures to avoid blame. While Malaysia has so far done well in attending to the crisis, let’s not forget to ensure health accessibility to marginalised groups such as refugees.

Although natural disasters aren’t common in Malaysia, activities must hone workable solutions for geographical problems such as climate change.

Let’s not take for granted the importance of sustaining positive feelings and attitudes.

Integration of these to the bigger picture is often the forgotten link to health.

Dr Prameela Kannan Kutty is professor of paediatrics at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com