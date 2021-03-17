Don’t rule out the print media

ONE would argue that the days of print media is fast coming to an end. There are plenty of publications which have suffered an untimely demise in recent years as the public’s media consumption has shifted greatly towards digital and online.

However, I urge everyone to not write off the print media just yet. The age of hardcopy is not over. Please lend your support and do your best to rescue the print media industry.

The precursor to digital media has seen better days before the boom of the internet. Please remember that the print media is a credible source of information.

Journalists and reporters are duty bound to report the news objectively. Lend your support to them. Stand in solidarity. There is still a lot that the print media has to offer.

Let me remind you that the print media also plays a pivotal role in stemming the flow of misinformation and fake news. This is because news stories, articles and features in print are verified and checked for factual accuracy before making the cut.

I for one have faith in the print media and rightfully so as their reputation relies heavily on their credibility. It is my sincere hope that not only me, but also my children will be able to physically flip the pages of a newspaper years from now.

It is not difficult. Your assistance is all it takes for the print media to not fade away into the sunset.

Let us unite to save what is left of the old faithful.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya

Selangor