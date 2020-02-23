DPPs – the unsung heroes

I SERVED briefly as a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) in the District of Petaling Jaya from 2009 to 2013. Being able to assist the court in delivering justice and serving my country at the same time, it was a dream job for me.

DPPs are powerful. They have wide discretion to exercise their authority in determining what crimes should be prosecuted. Based on the merit of the case, they can decide the fate of a person under police investigation, whether to drop the case or to press criminal charges. The role of prosecution is never about securing convictions. A prosecutor must assist the court in administrating justice, not only to the victim of crime but the accused and public as a whole.

With great power comes great responsibility. The job of a prosecutor is extremely demanding. All state prosecution offices are understaffed. In 2010, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) was introduced in courts to improve efficiency. Back then, it was normal for a prosecutor stationed at magistrate’s courts in big city to handle 50-70 files for daily case management. I had personally conducted four trials a day, with a 15-minute lunch break in between. To ensure quality of work, prosecutors have no choice but to work long hours, on weekends and public holidays, sacrificing their time with family members.

Sometimes court cases can be misreported when certain material facts are omitted in the news. But as civil servants, the DPPs can’t publicly defend themselves against such “public judgment”. The stress of being a prosecutor is enormous. They are overworked, underpaid. Not to mention the danger and negative emotional impact they face dealing with criminals on a daily basis.

At the end of the trial, both prosecutor and defence lawyer have to prepare their submission with bundle of authorities (authorities include cases, statutes, and other materials that they are relying on). District DPPs do not have a driver or assistant.

Thus, they have to do their own bundle which can easily run to 100 pages or more. Sometimes they even have to fork out their own money to pay for printer cartridge, papers and parking. Their modest starting salary of RM3,000 doesn’t earn them a glamorous life as portrayed in movies.

It can take them four to five years to get promoted from L41 to L44 with a pay difference of RM1,000. And then another three to four years for the next promotion.

Meanwhile, we also have political appointees, fresh law graduates who can’t even write in proper Bahasa Malaysia to be appointed as grade 52 senior government officers. This makes a mockery of merit-based appointment.

Despite the challenges, many of my dedicated former colleagues continue to support each other and give their very best to our beloved nation.

There were a number of cases of sudden deaths and severe illness related to overwork and exhaustion. Throughout the years, we lost Mohd Azhari Harun, former head of the Selangor state prosecution unit, Mohd Rehan Mohd Aris former magistrate and Selangor prosecutor, and Fikrie Zubaidi, my former colleague in Selangor.

My heart sank when I heard about the sudden death of Isa Hassim, former Sarawak state prosecution director. They served our country until their last breath.

We can’t afford to lose more good people. The prosecution service plays a pivotal role in administration of criminal justice. If the government is serious in improving the criminal justice system, it must look into the welfare, remuneration and career advancement of DPPs.

We weep for the loss of our fellow comrades.

They are the unsung heroes who dedicated their life to the country and left us way too soon. Rest in peace Isa, Rehan, Azhari and Fikrie.

You will forever be missed.

Samantha Chong is a former deputy public prosecutor. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com