Dress rules should not discriminate

ABOUT 24 years ago, Malaysia launched a worldwide marketing campaign called “Malaysia, Truly Asia” which brought in more than 7.4 million tourists.

Long before that period, Malaysians had already recognised the fact that the country was multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural.

Indeed, we had unity in diversity. We often celebrated our differences and tolerated our dissimilarity.

However, there appears to be less tolerance and understanding lately, particularly when it comes to dressing.

There have been several cases reported in the media of women being turned away from government offices, hospitals and police stations because their dresses were deemed inappropriate.

In one case, a lady was turned away from a government facility for what was deemed inappropriate dressing which, ironically, was accepted dressing in a courtroom.

Security guards at these places have been exercising arbitrary powers in determining what is acceptable and what is not. This should not have happened.

The Chief Secretary to the Government must clarify if the newly imposed dress rules were sanctioned by him.

If so, he should come up with his reasons for doing so, and if not, he should rescind the rules.

But this does not mean that we should condone indecent dressing.

Malaysians have generally observed dress rules to suit different occasions.

It is common for Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans and all other ethnic groups to wear their traditional costumes during special festivals.

Indeed, that is the way we celebrate our differences.

But dress rules should not apply in hospitals and police stations, on any day.

These are places where people go to seek help.

Offer them help first, and then advise them later, if necessary.

It is baffling, to say the least, why the authorities concerned have been rather silent on this issue despite the fact that this matter has been raised in the media time and again.

Before they become standard practice in government offices, hospitals and police stations, there must be some clarification. Lives matter more than attire.

Dress rules should not discriminate against people.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur