Drive safely and make Raya a joyous occasion

OVER two million vehicles are going to be on the highway for the Hari Raya balik kampung exodus beginning this week. It is an affair that adds to the festivity and joy of looking forward to visiting loved ones, families and friends.

There will be excitement and anticipation to head back home. People will try to avoid the jams and congestion by hitting the roads in the wee hours of the morning and will not be surprised to see that others have done likewise to have an early start.

There is no way to avoid the traffic snarl along some stretches of the highways and roads, and thus, one has to be prepared for this scenario and lengthy journey. Make the best of it and enjoy the drive back and think of your loved ones anxiously waiting for your arrival.

The best part of going home is the journey itself and the precious time spent together with your family members on the road. Hence, there is no urgency to get to your destination.

Your family and friends will be waiting for you even if you arrive late. Better to be safe than sorry.

Drivers must exercise care, patience and discipline and obey all traffic rules and road signs. Keep to the speed limits on the highways and trunk roads. Do not drive on the emergency lane when the roads are congested.

If you are feeling sleepy or fatigued, drive to an R&R and get some rest before continuing your journey. Avoid parking by the roadside to rest unless your car has stalled. Driving while fatigued or sleepy may impair your ability to drive safely and respond quickly and decisively.

Service your car and ensure that it is roadworthy before you begin your journey. Check the tyre pressure, signal lights and wipers.

And most importantly, ensure that the driver is well-rested before going on the journey. Remember, your family’s life is in your hands.

Do not make irrational or reckless decisions while driving as it can cost the life of your loved ones.

The traffic enforcement unit should also be diligent and monitor the traffic on highways and trunk roads to ensure offenders do not flout the rules.

It will not be an easy task and will require a massive effort from the enforcement unit to keep our roads safe during this period.

Heavy vehicles like express buses and lorries must adhere to and reduce their speed limits.

All road users must work together with the enforcement units to ensure that our roads are safe. The police and highway authorities must also cooperate to make our highways safe.

Let the balik kampung exodus be a happy affair and that everyone reaches their kampung safely to celebrate the festival joyfully with their loved ones.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban