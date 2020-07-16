Drunk driving and road accidents

THERE seems to be so much of hype on drunk driving these days.

Any foreign visitor who browses our news will certainly be led to believe the country’s major road safety problem is due to too many drunk drivers on the road.

Let us cut the politically laced agenda and get to grips with our state of road safety.

Why are the authorities not harping more about the bigger problem of a marketplace that is filled with poor quality or imitation motor spare parts?

Perhaps the fear of being politically incorrect is holding back even the media from reporting how expensive and largely unaffordable original, authentic spare parts are to ordinary citizens.

Why are the powers that be in particular silent about the state of road worthiness of commercial vehicles like vans, lorries and buses?

Do they not wish to expose the truth that our Puspakom policies and standards are abused by the operators and owners of such vehicles often maybe in cahoots with recalcitrant enforcers?

What about drug abuse on our roads?

When you have a nation with a deep-seated, long prevailing and spreading drug abuse problem ranging from katum leaves to ganja to sophisticated, new age drugs, why are we not focusing on this drug abuse malaise that could be far worse than the drunk driving statistics?

What about the failing licence applicants who eventually get through with full licences? Are the back doors still ajar?

At one time a media expose gave us a glimpse of the extent of the rot within the corridors of road transport authorities.

Are we today completely free of this potentially murderous scourge of ‘kopi-o’ licences ?

And how about even our test syllabus for getting a motorbike, car or commercial licence?

Is it proven as most effective in reducing road accidents?

Add to the cart also the question of Malaysian attitudes on the roads.

We all know of road rage in the country. We also have daily first-hand experiences of how badly road users score.

Is this widespread attitude problem not far worse statistically than drunk driving?

Pray tell us senior citizens who have lived long enough to see the country grow, what then is the underlying motive of the unrelenting hog on drunk driving?

J. D. Lovrenciear

Kuala Lumpur