Dwindling reading culture, a sad story

IT is nice to know that people still flock to bookstores to buy printed books during book sales in this digital age when everything is online and available at a click of a button. Having a physical book in one’s hands has its advantages.

From my observations during my travels abroad, it appears the habit of reading at bus stops, railway stations etc has not caught up with Malaysians as with many foreign countries. Many still tinker with their handphones. Only a sprinkling few have the habit of reading at public places.

The mindset of an individual plays a vital part in the need to want to read. Besides amassing a wealth of knowledge from reading, it also keeps the mind active, a practice worth converting into a habit. Just as anything that is left idle will sooner or later disintegrate, erode or waste away, reading stimulates brain cells and helps prevent memory loss. It is a win-win situation.

An interesting way to gauge if the reading culture is declining is through newspapers. According to my newspaper vendor, year-on-year, subscription for newspapers has been on the decline. Among my siblings, only the eldest three, who are in their 70s, faithfully subscribe to it, and of course my aunt who is touching 80.

My newspaper vendor has predicted that within the next five years, he would be carting an even lesser load of newspapers. Gone are the days when we can hardly notice the vendor on his motorbike because of the stack of newspapers mounted behind and in front of him.

It is sad that the present day generation rarely buy newspapers. They prefer to browse through the internet to access information. There is nothing like going through a newspaper while having a cup of coffee in the mornings. There is an extensive coverage of news, current affairs, sports and other happenings to keep us updated at one’s leisure.

There is no denying the fact that when you hold a hard copy of a newspaper, you tend to read more, and for that matter, in detail too. The ideal way to inculcate the habit of reading is via parents as role models. Parents should inculcate the habit of reading in their children from young. This is the best way to keep a healthy mind.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang