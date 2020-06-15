Earlier opening times for parks

I WISH to thank Kuala Lumpur City Hall for allowing public parks to open, letting people walk, jog and exercise. This is what the people badly need after having been confined to their homes during the movement control order since March 18.

I can see those who walk or jog in the park are usually doing it alone while Tai Chi practitioners are noticeably disciplined in social distancing.

As a regular visitor to the park I cannot understand the rationale behind why the park must open at an awkward hour – 7am – and not earlier. This has caused an increasing queue of large crowds and motor vehicles waiting for the gate to open when they arrive early.

Of course, provided there is any security risk inside the park then it is justified to open the park even later than 7am.

If the park is opened early this would understandably reduce overcrowding as those who come early would have left early.

People of all races usually like to visit the park before dawn to take advantage of the fresh air and hear the birds sing. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, people would usually visit the park as early as 5am and 6am.

I hope Kuala Lumpur City Hall will consider opening public parks early so that those early birds can walk or jog and be back home to prepare for work.

Lim Kah Pin

Kuala Lumpur