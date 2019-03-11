Educate not incarcerate

WE, the undersigned, are concerned about the sentence that has been meted out to the Facebook account holder for a posting deemed insulting to Islam and Prophet Muhammad. Considering that this is the holder’s first offence, we think that the punishment should weigh towards being rehabilitative, rather than punitive.

He was sentenced by the Kuching sessions court after pleading guilty to 10 charges under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

The quantum of the sentence is disproportionate when compared to the fact that rapists and perpetrators of domestic violence often receive much lighter sentences, with some hardly receiving any prison time at all.

Disproportionate and unjust prison sentences are likely to fester resentment and does little to affect meaningful change in a person. This is especially true when there are opportunities to educate instead of punish.

The posting clearly comes from a place of ignorance, and it is the duty of every Muslim to correct misconceptions. Muslims have a responsibility to educate about the compassionate and just person Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w.) was and this cannot be done through harsh punishment.

In February 2018, three teenage Muslim boys in Lebanon were sentenced to learn verses from the Holy Quran about Jesus after pleading guilty to insulting Christianity. The judge called the law “a school not a prison”.

The authorities need to seriously reconsider the sentence delivered to the Facebook poster and others charged with similar offences. Brashly administering harsh sentences over matters such as social media postings dangerously reflects how we have become polarised and exclusive as a society. The government should instead, embark on initiatives that advocate and promote greater racial integration, religious appreciation and multicultural harmony.

Sisters in Islam

Centre for Independent Journalism

Knowledge and Rights with Young People Through Safer Spaces

Aliran

Suaram

Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor

Malaysia Muda

Pergerakan Tenaga Akademik Malaysia

Agora Society

Teoh Beng Hock Trust for Democracy

Pusat Komas