Efficiency still prevails in Malaysia

FOR all the negative news emanating on the political landscape, coupled with the devastation from the recent floods and Covid-19 and its latest variant, Omicron, it uplifts my spirits each time I encounter positive experiences in our country.

On Jan 3, I had my booster shot at IHEAL Medical Centre in Mid Valley and once again I witnessed efficiency at its zenith. The entire registration took less than 10 minutes after which I had to go one floor for the jab, which took less than 30 minutes.

I must say I was once again impressed with the dedication and commitment of the staff on duty to expedite the entire process and not keep most of the senior citizens waiting to long.

Many staff there were accommodative in answering queries and assisting in many ways, most of whom were senior citizens who had come for the jab.

Even for my previous two jabs at the Putra World Trade Centre in May and July 2021, everything was carried out in the most efficient manner and those who came got their jabs quickly.

On a different note, one government agency that deserves a compliment is the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB).

On many occasions, all my complaints were acknowledged within a day and action taken quicky.

How I wish all other government agencies could emulate PCB, which I consider as the benchmark of efficiency in the civil service.

Benedict Lopez

Kuala Lumpur