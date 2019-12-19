Ejen Ali The Movie deserves an Oscar

SYABAS to Usamah Zaid Yasin and all who worked with him to write and produce Ejen Ali The Movie, based on their internationally well known and widely watched TV animation series, Ejen Ali.

The movie’s release simultaneously last month in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, and the millions of ringgit it has raked in just a couple of weeks, marks a landmark achievement for the Malaysian film industry.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s glowing endorsement of this computer generated imagery (CGI)-animated movie is an outstanding accolade the film fully deserves.

Mahathir said: “I found this film by Wau Animations to be on par with other international productions which utilise modern technology. The people of Malaysia can surely be proud of this high quality film.”

With today’s cutting edge virtual reality (VR) technology, cartoon animation does take the viewer into another world, provoking emotions of every sort. It is the unique quality of its audio-visual art and character depiction that lures all types of audience.

On that score, Ejen Ali The Movie abundantly fulfils all those criteria. And, in my view, if the rules to nominate it for an Oscar are met, the movie should surely win the award!

Rueben Dudley

Petaling Jaya