I REFER to calls for a law to prevent party-hopping.

Party hopping has the negative outcome of depriving voters from having the party they voted for in power. Arguably, voters cast their ballot, not so much, for a candidate but rather the party of their choice.

This is based on the fact that party policies hold sway over the individual candidate’s views.

Anti-party-hopping supporters will say the recent tussle for power and change of administration reinforce the need to enact anti-party hopping laws.

Anti-hopping laws should include having MPs vacate their seat upon resignation or when expelled from their party. To hold on to the seat while joining another party is unprincipled or seen as “little short of a fraud upon the voters”. Party-hopping impairs democracy as the decision of voters as expressed in a democratic election has been overturned.

Critics of party-hopping laws argue that such laws are unconstitutional and undemocratic as MPs should retain the right to switch parties

Most right-thinking Malaysians will support the argument that the will and verdict of the electorate must be upheld and respected at all times. As history shows, MPs jumping ship can negatively impact our political landscape.

Perhaps, we can adopt New Zealand’s 2018 Electoral Integrity Act to prevent MPs from party-hopping.

In the event of a lack of political will to make the necessary constitutional amendments to legislate an anti party-hopping law one can only appeal to the personal integrity and ethics of MPs not to switch parties to maintain voters’ confidence and faith in our Parliament and democracy.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang