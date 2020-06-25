Email feedback is important for enforcement agencies

I CALLED the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on June 25 at 8.30am.

All I got was a pre-recorded message saying “I’m sorry, all our operators are busy, please call back later”. Believe me I tried a few times more and then finally gave up after half an hour.

Based on my experience, there are some basic issues that MACC needs to address urgently.

In the main page of the MACC website, under the “contact us” category, only the phone and fax numbers are provided, it is shocking to note that no email address is provided.

Why is the MACC unwilling to provide a general email address – not everyone is at ease to make a report over the phone.

Why is such a basic means of communication not used? Why make it difficult for the first timers?

To be fair, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) did provide its email address.

If the phone lines are always so busy, could more lines be installed? (I have a strong hunch that this is not the problem).

Is the top echelon of MACC even aware of such communication problems faced by the public?

Needless to say, the top brass should make it a point to make spot checks by calling the general line (on a periodic basis) to gauge the speed and efficacy of the system.

In addition to the general line, could a handphone number be provided for quick transmission of messages, pictures and other documents by the public?

Having a fancy web portal is one thing but does it deliver?

In this regard I’m not sure how often the MACC officers scan through the pages of their web portal to update the information.

Otherwise they would have noticed the many gaps where it is stated that the information is not available.

In other instances we are asked to reload the page again and again but to no avail.

When you click on the MACC hotline, you are provided with useful information on what are the ingredients of submitting a good report on corrupt activities. It is all well and good but again no email address.

Overall, could the MACC be more forthcoming and client-friendly and do everything possible to make it easy for the public to contact their office?

As a first step, MACC officers could respond to the issues raised here.

Dr Pola Singh

Former Exco Member

Transparency International Malaysia