Empowering grassroots communities

THE All Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia for Sustainable Development Goals (APPGM-SDGs) was established in 2019 under the Malaysian parliament, and its secretariat initiated the process of localising SDGs across different regions.

Starting in 2020, a structured series of mapping exercises were undertaken to address the needs of grassroots communities, organised according to parliamentary constituencies. These initiatives included visits to urban and rural areas, such as Public Housing Programme flats, villages, isolated long houses, islands, bordering towns, Orang Asli settlements and various remote regions across Malaysia.

This approach aligns with the core principle and motto of the SDGs, ensuring inclusivity, with no one being left behind.

Following the visit, prompt action was taken to tackle the issues identified. A project was initiated to meet the needs outlined in the comprehensive list specific to the constituency.

Commencing with 34 projects in 2020, the number surged to 87 projects in 2021 and 192 in 2022. In total, 313 projects were initiated across 85 parliamentary constituencies. This number is projected to increase to 821 projects by the current year as we embark on 508 new projects this year.

These solution projects are organised around three primary SDG themes: Social, Economic and Environmental. Under the category of Social projects, the focus areas include youth development, inter-agency dialogues, drug prevention, non-governmental organisation (NGO) management, education and sports advancement as well as robotics classes.

The Economic projects involve income generation, skills enhancement, knowledge and technology transfer, digital inclusion, fostering financial literacy, establishment of community kitchens, creation of community skills centres, and various other initiatives.

On the Environmental front, projects focus on activities, such as mangrove replanting, efficient solid waste management, recycling and upcycling efforts, eco brick initiatives, circular economy promotion and a range of other environmentally-oriented endeavours.

The solution projects undertaken by APPGM-SDG are impact-oriented, and project partners are responsible for ensuring that the projects are sustainable from implementation to completion.

Our solution partners comprise grassroots organisations dedicated to enhancing the nation’s well-being across diverse demographics. These organisations have effective on-the-ground penetration and possess the capability to execute the projects through our intervention and knowledge sharing.

To date, we have 165 local solution providers involved in various projects across the country. These partners consist of NGOs, social enterprises, companies, youth groups, cooperatives, foundations, the United Nations (UN) University Regional Centres of Expertise, Village Development and Security Committee, Resident’s Associations, elected representatives and Community Rehabilitation Centres.

APPGM-SDG has empowered these organisations to implement solutions that yield favourable results for participants. The process follows a three-tier model, wherein the solution providers initially receive grants. As they proceed with project implementation, they also engage in activities facilitated by APPGM-SDG.

Through this process, these providers have the opportunity to transition from traditional local organisations to thriving entities, ascending the three-tier progression from initial grant recipients to becoming project partners, and ultimately assuming the role of project owners.

During the project-partner phase, they will engage in co-funding initiatives alongside APPGM-SDG, eventually advancing to independently managing projects at the project owner stage.

This model is vital in enhancing their capacity towards sustainable project management and enabling them to seek further funding from various other organisations.

We collaborate with solution providers that secure grants from organisations, such as Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia, Yayasan Hasanah, CIMB Foundation and the Sustainable Development Solutions Network. These are realised through the partnership framework aligned with SDG 17. This model encompasses the collaboration of APPGM-SDG, solution partners, government agencies, the UN and various funding agencies.

APPGM-SDG is committed to ensuring that SDG solution projects are not only impactful but also capable of being replicated as viable solutions in other locations. This is made possible through rigorous project monitoring and impact evaluation standards, which all partners are required to adhere to.

The project monitoring procedure includes the submission of monthly reports, disbursement of payments in instalments and monthly meetings.

Impact evaluation serves as an additional accountability mechanism, encompassing six distinct dimensions of impact tracking. These include the personal and behavioural growth of participants, the network cultivated among participants through the project, the adoption of systems through training, and notably, the skills they have acquired.

These four dimensions are subsequently cross-referenced with a gender perspective and aligned with SDGs, targets and indicators. Project monitoring and evaluation stand as the central mechanisms that ensure the sustainability of the solution projects.

The objective of all stakeholders in this endeavour is to empower and elevate the grassroots communities. An invaluable lesson gleaned from the entire process is that the most effective solutions and profound insights often reside within the grassroots population.

Tapping this knowledge and ideas can yield sustainable transformations within the communities, contributing to the advancement of the entire nation.

The solution projects undertaken by APPGM-SDG exemplify the bottom-up approach highlighted above.

This article was contributed by APPGM-SDG, an independent body entrusted to deliver results for constituents while remaining focused on local issues and national priorities. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com