Empowerment – the key to progress

AS I was reflecting on the impact of Covid-19 on the unemployment situation I realised that change does not happen when something new crops up but when something old breaks apart.

Transformation in the authentic sense only takes place when an old order in the form of mindset, culture, politics, education and economy is seen as archaic and irrelevant. During the MCO period I observed many youths and adults breaking away from conventional perspective of working in a corporate world by show casting their talents on YouTube and earning from the views they get. There is no corporate management instructing them. It was based on passion and self-actualisation. There are also many who are freelancing. They are self-motivated and empowered to make a living using their talent, knowledge and skills.

The old order of stable jobs and subsidies seems to be unsustainable in the context of a downturn. What would be sustainable in the future is human capital that is entrepreneurial, able to solve problems, resilient, adaptable and empowered to perform.

The Covid-19 crisis has shown us that relying on jobs alone will be inadequate in the future because a worldwide pandemic could dismantle hard-earned progress in a short time. Only those who take responsibility for their growth beyond their jobs will survive. The future of success is about empowerment beyond jobs.

One exemplary institution that has a futuristic and progressive notion rooted in the principles of empowerment relevant to current uncertain times is MySkills Foundation, which has been reaching out to dropouts and marginalised youths. Education is seen from a holistic dimension where character plays an important role to complement knowledge and skills in vocational studies.

I had the opportunity to meet the director of the foundation, who told me that building up the character of underperforming students and empowering them has been the direction of MySkills Foundation since its inception.

It has used coaching and mentoring to empower students to be top performers. MySkills has also embarked on micro-enterprises to empower single mothers and youths to become entrepreneurs. I was amazed by testimonies from the B40 community at a programme held on July 6 in Ipoh.

Therefore, the breaking apart of the old order by Covid-19 requires a change of philosophy of how education is perceived in this country.

Empowerment through engagement is vital for communities to progress and be less dependent on the corporate world.

This will bring about transformation where talents and abilities are valued. Community empowerment should be supported by egalitarian institutions.

The Covid-19 crisis has broken down the old order. It’s time to adopt new methods in education where empowerment is seen as the key to progress.

Ronald Benjamin

Secretary

Association for Community and Dialogue