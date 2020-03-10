End Bush’s stupid war today

AFTER 19 years of war, over US$1 trillion in spending, 2,400 dead and a torrent of lies, the US may be facing an end to its longest war.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001. There were three reasons: to cover up the humiliation of the Bush administration for being caught off-guard by the 9/11 attacks; to secure oil pipeline routes through Afghanistan from Central Asia to Pakistan’s sea coast; and to occupy a supposedly empty square on the Asian chessboard before China did.

Chief among the US lies: Osama bin Laden was the architect of the 9/11 attacks that killed 3,000 Americans and the plot was hatched in Afghanistan with the help of the Taliban. In fact, the plot was hatched in Germany and Spain by Saudi exiles, who claimed the US was occupying their nation and exploiting it.

Fake videos were shown on US TV to implicate Osama. He applauded the attacks after the fact, saying they were revenge for Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 1982.

The “terrorist camps” in Afghanistan cited as a reason for the US invasion were camps run by Pakistan’s intelligence service, an ally of the US, to train insurgents for action against Indian rule in Kashmir. I know this because I toured some of the camps. General Hamid Gul, the head of ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence service, briefed me on this operation.

Pakistan’s former president, Pervez Musharraf, told me the US had threatened to “bomb Pakistan back to the Stone Age” if it did not allow the US to attack from Pakistan.

Taliban agreed in recent talks never to shelter Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State movement. It sheltered Osama only because he was a hero of the anti-Communist struggle and an honored guest. Taliban offered to hand Osama to an impartial court. The US refused and invaded Afghanistan.

Iraq’s leader, Saddam Hussein, was an enemy of Al-Qaeda and Osama. Yet the Bush administration lied that Iraq was behind 9/11 to justify invading it.

Taliban was created by a village preacher, Mullah Omar, to protect caravans from bandits during the Afghan civil war of the early 1990’s, and to protect women from mass rape. When Taliban took Kabul, it crushed the drug trade.

When America’s main ally in Afghanistan, the Tajik Northern Alliance, was put into power in Kabul it restored the opium trade.

Three US presidents claim they tried to end the Afghan War – but failed. Why? Intense opposition from the war party, military industrial complex, and the neocons. US$1 trillion is huge business. Many war suppliers grew rich on this conflict; imperial generals got promotions and new commands. Politicians loved to orate against so-called “terrorism” and call for more war. The costs of the Afghan War were buried in the national debt, to be repaid by coming generations.

None of the presidents were able to stand up to the deep state.

US President Donald Trump claims he will shut down the Afghan War. But can he?

It will be easy to sabotage the fragile cease-fire agreement signed in Qatar. The Afghan drug lords have already started fire fights.

The best way to end a war is to end it. Declare victory, bring the troops home, cut off the dollars and ammo and leave.

Eric S. Margolis is a syndicated columnist. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com