Enforce accountability for better governance

THE auditor-general’s (AG) latest 2021 report noted that the government lost RM158.08 million due to losses in public funds, irregular payments and wastages across various ministries and agencies.

Non-compliance with prudent financial management processes resulted in RM116.95 million worth of loss in public funds by various agencies, followed by RM26.03 million in irregular payments and RM15.1 million from wastages (theedgemarkets).

This highlights the urgent need to make ministers accountable, consistent with Malaysia’s Madani values of sustainability, prosperity and trust in our public sector organisations.

Previous reports have also highlighted hundreds of millions of ringgit lost to leakages, irregularities and wastage of public funds each year. Hence, reforms or improvements to deal with these recurring negative issues must be part of every minister’s Key Performance Index.

In terms of improving the organisations’ performance, it is imperative that ministers and their departmental heads pay close attention to the AG’s recommendations for reforms, and ensure prompt appropriate actions are taken to address the key issues raised. Failing which, the result would be Albert Einstein’s definition of “madness” – doing the same things and expecting different outcomes.

Prompt and sound reforms can help reduce leakages and corruption, which can positively impact the Corruption Perception Index, where we stand at 61 of 180 countries, compared with Singapore’s fifth least corrupt ranking.

It is all about the need for good governance in the public sector and improving the critical issues of integrity, transparency and accountability.

Sound public sector management will also help us improve our disappointing 47th placing in the World Competitiveness Index compared with 2010, where Malaysia was at the 19th spot.

Our public sector urgently needs strong compliance with quality policies and regulations to help it enhance transparency, accountability and minimise costs and resources.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang