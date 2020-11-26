Enforce SOP at foreign workers’ hostels

THE number of new Covid-19 cases reported reached new highs recently. The trend is worrying and disheartening. This is in spite of the fact that the authorities, particularly the Ministry of Health, have done their utmost to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Standard operating procedures (SOP) have been in place to curtail the spread. The public in general has been cooperative. Employers have diligently implemented and adhered to the SOP. Relevant authorities have conducted patrols to ensure the general public complies with the SOP.

Still, more and more Covid-19 cases emerge every day. Many of the cases reportedly involve foreign workers but we must not have the notion that they are the source and cause of increasing cases of Covid-19. Foreign workers are humans like any of us. When we are in the workplace, we observe the SOP. When we are at home we mix with our family members and sleep in our own room. As far as we are concerned, there is no SOP to observe at home.

For the foreign workers, they practise what we do when they are in the workplace. The only difference is after work when they go back to their hostels. The people in the hostels are not their family members. Some may be from different companies and different locations.

Moving around a hostel is similar to moving around a public place. SOP must be strictly followed.

Employer representatives must be present to ensure the SOP are implemented and enforced.

There is a condition for foreign workers limiting the number of people in a room against the room floor area. This must be followed to ensure foreign workers are not cramped into a room.

The authorities should also ensure that the rooms are adequately ventilated.

SOP and room ventilation are simple and yet crucial factors in the control of Covid-19.

The relevant authorities should extend their patrols to worker hostels as well.

Covid-19 has been here for far too long. With the measures taken by the authorities and cooperation from the general public and the business sector, we could get through the pandemic fast.

Wong Soo Kan

Petaling Jaya