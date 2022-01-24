Enforce speed limits in residential areas and highways

THE Transport Ministry’s proposal to implement a standard 30kph speed limit for urban and residential areas, as well as cities and villages is welcomed.

It is a good move in view of the increase in accidents in these areas. Without a standard speed limit, many will drive at high speed in these areas.

Many motorcyclists and pedestrians have been injured and killed due to the reckless driving of some who speed at urban and residential areas as well as villages.

Despite the mixed reactions, the government must stand firm on this new proposal as it concerns lives.

People are always in a hurry when behind the wheel.

Many of the residential and housing areas have road humps but these have not helped much.

On numerous occasions, I have encountered close mishaps from speeding vehicles behind me because I slowed down at a speed hump. The driver would overtake my car and give me that menacing look before speeding off.

The Transport Ministry also needs to strictly enforce the speed limit on highways to deter motorists and other users of the highway from speeding.

The speed limit for cars on highways is 110kph, while for heavy vehicles, it is either 80kph or 90kph.

More often than not, we see heavy vehicles (buses and lorries) driving beyond the speed limit, which is clearly embossed at the back of their vehicles.

Some motorists drive beyond the 110kph, tailgating and overtaking cars and other vehicles recklessly on the fast lane.

Because of the speed they drive at, they are unable to control the vehicle or brake on time in case of an emergency, hence leading to accidents.

As long as traffic enforcement officers do not check on motorists and drivers of heavy vehicles, they will continue to speed and endanger innocent lives on roads and highways.

It is time we come down hard on these drivers of heavy vehicles and speeding motorists.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban